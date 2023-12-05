Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $201.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.