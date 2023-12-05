Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.42.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.