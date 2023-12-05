Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $326.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average of $326.89. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

