Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TJX opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

