Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $157.42 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

