Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.