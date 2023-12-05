SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 265.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.