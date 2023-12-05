Sonic Foundry (SOFO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sonic Foundry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.26. Sonic Foundry has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonic Foundry in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Foundry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.