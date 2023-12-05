SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lowered by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $362.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,744. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $363.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.