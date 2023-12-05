SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SSP Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.20. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($16,491.10). In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149,250 ($188,518.38). Also, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,491.10). In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,955 shares of company stock worth $16,261,874. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSPG
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Kraft Heinz watershed moment moves the needle for investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.