SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.20. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58).

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($16,491.10). In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149,250 ($188,518.38). Also, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,491.10). In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,955 shares of company stock worth $16,261,874. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 290 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 314.17 ($3.97).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

