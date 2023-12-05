Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,895,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $782,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 12,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

