Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lowered Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Startek by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

