Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 16,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 419% compared to the average volume of 3,102 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,104,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,104,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Permian Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 4.25.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Report on PR

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.