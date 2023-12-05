StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEY opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

