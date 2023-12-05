StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEY opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

