StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AEY opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
