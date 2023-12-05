StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

