StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.