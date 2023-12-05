StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

