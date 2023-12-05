StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.03. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.