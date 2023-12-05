StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.03. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

