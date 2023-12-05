StockNews.com Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.70 million, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.58. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

About America’s Car-Mart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

