StockNews.com Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.70 million, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.58. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
