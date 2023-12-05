StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
JVA stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
