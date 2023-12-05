StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

