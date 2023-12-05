StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.41 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.