StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.41 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

