StockNews.com Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.44.

NYSE CRM opened at $250.67 on Friday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average of $214.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,824 shares of company stock worth $193,088,017 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

