StockNews.com Upgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on III

Information Services Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Information Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,932,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,508 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 517,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.