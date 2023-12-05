StockNews.com Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $11,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,813,000 after acquiring an additional 220,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

