Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lifted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $56,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.81. The stock had a trading volume of 289,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,005. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $233.96 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

