Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

