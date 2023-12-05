S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 369,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

