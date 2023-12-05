TD Cowen Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $118.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

