TD Cowen Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $75.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,103,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

