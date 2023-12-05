Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.15. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.04.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.