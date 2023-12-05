Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $409.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

