Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

