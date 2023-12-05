Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $235.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,160. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

