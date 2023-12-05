Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

TCBS opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Insider Activity at Texas Community Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $125,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $79,808.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

