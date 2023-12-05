TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 483,913 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of TG Therapeutics worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,319,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.