The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.86 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $174.62 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

