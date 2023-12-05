The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Georgetown University

Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.4% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 52,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,049,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 1,516,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

