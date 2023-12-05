The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. 2,013,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,202,023. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.