The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 2.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.03. 644,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.19 and its 200-day moving average is $283.00. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

