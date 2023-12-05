The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 540.5% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 377,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,897. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.