The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. 3,402,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,554,191. The company has a market capitalization of $253.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
