The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

