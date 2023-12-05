The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

First of Long Island Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton acquired 16,500 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,032.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

