The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $99.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.89.

PVH Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of PVH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 293,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 207,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

