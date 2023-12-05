The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.