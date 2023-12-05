The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) is Pennant Investors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Pennant Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ODP comprises approximately 6.5% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pennant Investors LP owned about 1.09% of ODP worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 52.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 50.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ODP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 22,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,399. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

