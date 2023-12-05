The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 20,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.