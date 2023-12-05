The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Western Union by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Western Union by 1,925.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 2,459,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

WU opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

