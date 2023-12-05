Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 21,351 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $296.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.77. The company has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $301.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.