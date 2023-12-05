Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,212 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $33,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NWE opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

