Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 124,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Cooper-Standard worth $46,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $90,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of CPS opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $736.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

